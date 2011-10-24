Here Is Larry Summers' Plan For Fixing The Housing Mess

Larry Summers argues in an FT editorial that there won’t be any economic recovery without a housing recovery, and there won’t be a housing recovery without policy changes.



In short his policy suggestions are:

GSEs should lower credit standards for homebuyers

GSEs should take advantage of record-low rates

GSEs should finance mass sales of foreclosed properties to those prepared to rent them out

GSEs should be open to experimentation with principal reduction strategies on the local level

FHFA should quickly resolve its dispute with the banks

And two optional proposals: Bank regulators could change the way banks deal with second mortgages and underwater loans. The Federal Reserve could expand purchases of mortgage-backed securities

