Here Is How You Can Donate To Help Victims Of The Bushfires

Sue Dunlop sits in the front yard of her home of 41 years which was destroyed by bushfire on October 21, 2013 in Winmalee, Australia. Photo: Getty

New South Wales is being ravaged by fires, which started last Thursday and have claimed more than 200 homes and, so far, one life.

Volunteer and paid firefighters have made a lot of Australians proud, working tirelessly to save property and lives, and many other people have watched the flames in horror would like to help.

Here’s a list of the details for the various appeals: