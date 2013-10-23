Here Is How You Can Donate To Help Victims Of The Bushfires

New South Wales is being ravaged by fires, which started last Thursday and have claimed more than 200 homes and, so far, one life.
Volunteer and paid firefighters have made a lot of Australians proud, working tirelessly to save property and lives, and many other people have watched the flames in horror would like to help.
Here’s a list of the details for the various appeals:
- The Salvation Army Bushfire Relief Appeal, salvos.org.au or 13 72 58
- Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, redcross.org.au or 1800 811 700
- St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Bushfire Appeal, vinnies.org.au or 13 18 12
- Woolworths stores are accepting donations for the Salvos and will match donations
- Coles stores in the ACT and NSW are accepting donations for the Red Cross
You can also donate directly to your local Rural Fire Service brigade. The RFS — as a general policy — does not accept donations over the phone, though you can contact your local station to make a payment, which are tax-deductible.
