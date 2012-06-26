Here Is How To Turn Off Facebook's Creepy New Find Friends Nearby Feature*

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Word broke this morning that Facebook’s new Find Friends Nearby feature allows you to find people who are in your generally vicinity.Facebook did not make a way to specifically turn this feature off. Instead you have to stop the entire app from accessing your location.



If this new feature has you feeling creeped out follow these steps to turn it off.

*Facebook killed the Find Friends Nearby feature the same day it was discovered. We guess it was even too creepy for the social network. See the statement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.