New Nexus S Model Will Run On AT&T With 3G Speeds

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

You can now buy a Google Nexus S smartphone that will work on AT&T, from online retailer Negrielectronics.The phone works on GSM bands that will allow 3G data on AT&T’s network, and it will cost you $600.00 off contract.



Previously, the smartphone only had GSM bands allowing for EDGE data on AT&T.

You can purchase the phone in black or white, and they come unlocked so all you need to do is pop in your AT&T SIM card.

There’s still no official word from AT&T about the device, and no way to buy it at a cheaper, subsidized from the carrier.

The Nexus S is our favourite current Android smartphone with its combination of good looks, lack of carrier bloatware, bright four inch screen, and overall snappy iteration of Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

If you’re in the market for an Android phone and want to stick with AT&T, this phone is definitely worth checking out. It gives the Atrix a serious run for its money.

Keep an eye out for our full review of the Nexus S later today.

[Via Engadget]

