Here Is How Much It Costs To See All 30 MLB Teams In Person

Using data collected by Team Marketing during surveys of Major League Baseball teams we created the Adult Cost Index (ACI) which is how much it might cost one fan to attend a game.
Similar to Team Marketing’s Fan Cost Index (FCI), which looks at the cost of attending a game for a family of four, the ACI is the cost for a single fan to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.
On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at how much it costs fans to go see all 30 MLB teams.
Average ticket: $US17.98
Small Beer: $US4.00
Soda: $US1.5
Hot Dog: $US2.75
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US126.89
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US16.37
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US4.00
Hot Dog: $US4.00
Half the cost of parking: $US4.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US153.45
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US21.01
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US5.00
Hot Dog: $US5.00
Half the cost of parking: $US0.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US170.02
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US21.31
Small Beer: $US4.00
Soda: $US3.00
Hot Dog: $US3.00
Half the cost of parking: $US6.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US162.24
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US18.32
Small Beer: $US5.50
Soda: $US3.25
Hot Dog: $US3.25
Half the cost of parking: $US7.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US169.28
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US18.32
Small Beer: $US5.50
Soda: $US3.25
Hot Dog: $US3.25
Half the cost of parking: $US8.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US168.12
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US24.97
Small Beer: $US6.75
Soda: $US1.50
Hot Dog: $US1.50
Half the cost of parking: $US4.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US173.39
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US24.96
Small Beer: $US6.00
Soda: $US2.50
Hot Dog: $US3.50
Half the cost of parking: $US4.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US176.84
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US18.53
Small Beer: $US7.25
Soda: $US4.75
Hot Dog: $US4.75
Half the cost of parking: $US7.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US171.62
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US23.65
Small Beer: $US6.00
Soda: $US3.25
Hot Dog: $US4.75
Half the cost of parking: $US6.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US201.60
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US27.40
Small Beer: $US4.50
Soda: $US2.75
Hot Dog: $US4.50
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US195.60
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US23.54
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US5.25
Hot Dog: $US5.00
Half the cost of parking: $US6.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US203.14
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US24.73
Small Beer: $US6.50
Soda: $US5.00
Hot Dog: $US5.00
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US191.91
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US22.84
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US5.25
Half the cost of parking: $US10.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US200.36
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US25.80
Small Beer: $US6.75
Soda: $US5.75
Hot Dog: $US5.50
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US217.69
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US27.98
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US4.75
Half the cost of parking: $US7.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US215.90
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US27.93
Small Beer: $US6.09
Soda: $US4.02
Hot Dog: $US4.32
Half the cost of parking: $US7.55
Fan Cost Index*: $US212.46
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US26.05
Small Beer: $US6.50
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US3.75
Half the cost of parking: $US10.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US210.18
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US22.78
Small Beer: $US6.82
Soda: $US4.77
Hot Dog: $US5.23
Half the cost of parking: $US11.37
Fan Cost Index*: $US217.69
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US32.59
Small Beer: $US7.50
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US4.00
Half the cost of parking: $US3.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US215.36
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US28.22
Small Beer: $US5.00
Soda: $US4.25
Hot Dog: $US4.50
Half the cost of parking: $US10.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US219.88
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US27.01
Small Beer: $US8.00
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US6.00
Half the cost of parking: $US7.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US221.02
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US25.30
Small Beer: $US5.75
Soda: $US5.00
Hot Dog: $US6.25
Half the cost of parking: $US11.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US229.68
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US28.45
Small Beer: $US6.00
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US4.50
Half the cost of parking: $US10.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US207.80
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US33.84
Small Beer: $US6.75
Soda: $US5.25
Hot Dog: $US4.25
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US233.86
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US35.24
Small Beer: $US6.50
Soda: $US5.00
Hot Dog: $US5.00
Half the cost of parking: $US5.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US227.96
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US31.63
Small Beer: $US7.00
Soda: $US4.50
Hot Dog: $US5.25
Half the cost of parking: $US10.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US239.51
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US37.42
Small Beer: $US7.75
Soda: $US4.00
Hot Dog: $US3.75
Half the cost of parking: $US8.00
Fan Cost Index*: $US258.18
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US44.16
Small Beer: $US7.50
Soda: $US4.00
Hot Dog: $US5.50
Half the cost of parking: $US12.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US304.64
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US51.55
Small Beer: $US6.00
Soda: $US3.00
Hot Dog: $US3.00
Half the cost of parking: $US17.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US337.20
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Average ticket: $US52.32
Small Beer: $US7.75
Soda: $US4.75
Hot Dog: $US5.00
Half the cost of parking: $US13.50
Fan Cost Index*: $US350.78
* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.