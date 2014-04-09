Here Is How Much It Costs To See All 30 MLB Teams In Person

Using data collected by Team Marketing during surveys of Major League Baseball teams we created the Adult Cost Index (ACI) which is how much it might cost one fan to attend a game.

Similar to Team Marketing’s Fan Cost Index (FCI), which looks at the cost of attending a game for a family of four, the ACI is the cost for a single fan to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at how much it costs fans to go see all 30 MLB teams.

#30 Arizona Diamondbacks -- $US31.23 Average ticket: $US17.98 Small Beer: $US4.00 Soda: $US1.5 Hot Dog: $US2.75 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US126.89 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #29 San Diego Padres -- $US33.37 Average ticket: $US16.37 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US4.00 Hot Dog: $US4.00 Half the cost of parking: $US4.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US153.45 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #28 Tampa Bay Rays -- $US36.01 Average ticket: $US21.01 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US5.00 Hot Dog: $US5.00 Half the cost of parking: $US0.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US170.02 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #27 Cleveland Indians -- $US37.31 Average ticket: $US21.31 Small Beer: $US4.00 Soda: $US3.00 Hot Dog: $US3.00 Half the cost of parking: $US6.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US162.24 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #26 Pittsburgh Pirates -- $US37.82 Average ticket: $US18.32 Small Beer: $US5.50 Soda: $US3.25 Hot Dog: $US3.25 Half the cost of parking: $US7.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US169.28 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #25 Cincinnati Reds -- $US38.03 Average ticket: $US18.32 Small Beer: $US5.50 Soda: $US3.25 Hot Dog: $US3.25 Half the cost of parking: $US8.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US168.12 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #24 Baltimore Orioles -- $US38.72 Average ticket: $US24.97 Small Beer: $US6.75 Soda: $US1.50 Hot Dog: $US1.50 Half the cost of parking: $US4.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US173.39 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #23 Milwaukee Brewers -- $US41.46 Average ticket: $US24.96 Small Beer: $US6.00 Soda: $US2.50 Hot Dog: $US3.50 Half the cost of parking: $US4.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US176.84 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #22 Atlanta Braves -- $US42.78 Average ticket: $US18.53 Small Beer: $US7.25 Soda: $US4.75 Hot Dog: $US4.75 Half the cost of parking: $US7.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US171.62 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #21 Colorado Rockies -- $US44.15 Average ticket: $US23.65 Small Beer: $US6.00 Soda: $US3.25 Hot Dog: $US4.75 Half the cost of parking: $US6.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US201.60 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #20 Los Angeles Angels -- $US44.15 Average ticket: $US27.40 Small Beer: $US4.50 Soda: $US2.75 Hot Dog: $US4.50 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US195.60 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #19 Texas Rangers -- $US44.79 Average ticket: $US23.54 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US5.25 Hot Dog: $US5.00 Half the cost of parking: $US6.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US203.14 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #18 Kansas City Royals -- $US46.23 Average ticket: $US24.73 Small Beer: $US6.50 Soda: $US5.00 Hot Dog: $US5.00 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US191.91 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #17 Oakland Athletics -- $US47.59 Average ticket: $US22.84 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US5.25 Half the cost of parking: $US10.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US200.36 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #16 Los Angeles Dodgers -- $US48.80 Average ticket: $US25.80 Small Beer: $US6.75 Soda: $US5.75 Hot Dog: $US5.50 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US217.69 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #15 Houston Astros -- $US49.73 Average ticket: $US27.98 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US4.75 Half the cost of parking: $US7.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US215.90 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. MLB Average -- $US49.91 Average ticket: $US27.93 Small Beer: $US6.09 Soda: $US4.02 Hot Dog: $US4.32 Half the cost of parking: $US7.55 Fan Cost Index*: $US212.46 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #14 Chicago White Sox -- $US50.80 Average ticket: $US26.05 Small Beer: $US6.50 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US3.75 Half the cost of parking: $US10.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US210.18 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #13 Toronto Blue Jays -- $US50.97 Average ticket: $US22.78 Small Beer: $US6.82 Soda: $US4.77 Hot Dog: $US5.23 Half the cost of parking: $US11.37 Fan Cost Index*: $US217.69 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #12 Minnesota Twins -- $US51.59 Average ticket: $US32.59 Small Beer: $US7.50 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US4.00 Half the cost of parking: $US3.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US215.36 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #11 Detroit Tigers -- $US51.97 Average ticket: $US28.22 Small Beer: $US5.00 Soda: $US4.25 Hot Dog: $US4.50 Half the cost of parking: $US10.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US219.88 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #10 Miami Marlins -- $US53.01 Average ticket: $US27.01 Small Beer: $US8.00 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US6.00 Half the cost of parking: $US7.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US221.02 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #9 New York Mets -- $US53.30 Average ticket: $US25.30 Small Beer: $US5.75 Soda: $US5.00 Hot Dog: $US6.25 Half the cost of parking: $US11.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US229.68 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #8 Seattle Mariners -- $US53.45 Average ticket: $US28.45 Small Beer: $US6.00 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US4.50 Half the cost of parking: $US10.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US207.80 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #7 St. Louis Cardinals -- $US55.09 Average ticket: $US33.84 Small Beer: $US6.75 Soda: $US5.25 Hot Dog: $US4.25 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US233.86 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #6 Washington Nationals -- $US56.74 Average ticket: $US35.24 Small Beer: $US6.50 Soda: $US5.00 Hot Dog: $US5.00 Half the cost of parking: $US5.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US227.96 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #5 San Francisco Giants -- $US58.38 Average ticket: $US31.63 Small Beer: $US7.00 Soda: $US4.50 Hot Dog: $US5.25 Half the cost of parking: $US10.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US239.51 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #4 Philadelphia Phillies -- $US60.92 Average ticket: $US37.42 Small Beer: $US7.75 Soda: $US4.00 Hot Dog: $US3.75 Half the cost of parking: $US8.00 Fan Cost Index*: $US258.18 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #3 Chicago Cubs -- $US73.66 Average ticket: $US44.16 Small Beer: $US7.50 Soda: $US4.00 Hot Dog: $US5.50 Half the cost of parking: $US12.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US304.64 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #2 New York Yankees -- $US81.05 Average ticket: $US51.55 Small Beer: $US6.00 Soda: $US3.00 Hot Dog: $US3.00 Half the cost of parking: $US17.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US337.20 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. #1 Boston Red Sox -- $US83.32 Average ticket: $US52.32 Small Beer: $US7.75 Soda: $US4.75 Hot Dog: $US5.00 Half the cost of parking: $US13.50 Fan Cost Index*: $US350.78 * Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps. 