Formula One Pit Stops Are Way Faster Today Than They Were In 1950 [VIDEO]

Formula One pit stops today are the ultimate expression of controlled chaos: A swarm of more than 20 engineers converge simultaneously upon the parked race car in a meticulously choreography sequence.

In-race refueling was banned in 2010, and crews are now able to get a car in and out of the pits, with fresh tires, in about three seconds.

Pit stops haven’t always been so rapid. In the 1950 Indy 500, it took a driver and four engineers a pedestrian 67 seconds to get the car back on the track.

The 1950 Indianapolis 500, won by Johnnie Parsons, was the third of seven races in the 1950 Formula One season. The next and fourth stop on the 2014 Formula One calender will be the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 20th.

Here’s the video comparing the 1950 pit stop with today’s, which we first spotted on Kwirky88’s reddit page:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

