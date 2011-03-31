Here's The Best Explanation Of What Google's +1 Is, What It Means, And How It Works

Nearly a year after Facebook Like buttons spread out across the web, Google has announced its own rival, the +1 button. It launches today as part of Google’s search engine, allowing you to “+1″ the search results and ads that you like. And in a few months, it’ll be arriving at a web site near you.



Is +1 (pronounced “Plus One”) part of the new social network that Google’s long been rumoured to be building? Or is +1 simply that “social layer” that Google has said would come and isn’t really meant as a rival to Facebook?

Yes.

Come along — let’s see how it works now, where it might go, and we’ll get into the bigger picture stuff at the end…

