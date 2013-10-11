Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Leighton Holdings Fallout So Far

Former CEO Wal King. Photo: AFP

The bribery scandal engulfing Leighton Holdings has claimed another executive with the company’s CEO of Engineering, Russell Waugh, resigning today.

Leighton shares have been smashed on the market since allegations of widespread use of kickbacks were first reported last week.

Here is a graph of the Leighton Holdings share prices since the initial reports:

Since the bribery allegations were reported three top executives have resigned from their positions. A class action has also been brought against the company after more than $957 million was wiped off its share market value.

The Leighton executives to resign so far are: