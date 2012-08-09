Coupon Master Pays 50 Cents For $42 Worth Of Merchandise At Target

Photo: By jreed on Flickr

You may think you’re already saving money just by shopping at Target, but there are additional ways to save on your purchases.SavvySugar talked to Christy Palmer, the founder of the All Things Target blog, who gave the low-down on scoring great buys at the discount retailer. In one shopping trip, Palmer paid just 50 cents for $42 worth of merchandise. Here are her Target shopping tactics:



Combine coupons. One of the biggest ways Palmer saves is through combining a manufacturer coupon with a Target store coupon. “Target will allow you to use one store coupon and one manufacturer coupon per item, so it makes for some big savings,” she says. “You can even get items for free by doing this.”

Shop clearance. Buying clearance items is also another good way to save. Everyday items can be marked down up to 70 per cent while you can see holiday merchandise discounted for up to 90 per cent off. “I find that the best deals aren’t always those that are in their weekly sales ad.” The Target shopper says, “Some of the best bargains are on those clearance racks.”

Know the weekly markdown schedule. It’s easier to score discounts if you know which days the different departments will mark down their merchandise. Palmer shares a general schedule that most Target stores follow with us: Monday: Electronics, Accessories, Kids Clothing, Books, Baby, and Stationary Tuesday: Domestics, Women’s Clothing, Pets, and Market (food items) Wednesday: Men’s Clothing, Health and Beauty, Lawn and Garden Thursday: Housewares, Lingerie, Shoes, Toys, Sporting Goods, Decor and Luggage Friday: Auto, Cosmetics, Hardware, and Jewelry Keep in mind that when Target marks down items, it generally starts off at 30 per cent off, then 50 per cent off, then finally to 70 per cent off.

Read on for more tips to save.

Find out the best months for clearance deals. The best months to find clearance deals are in January, July, and August. That’s because it’s a time when the retailer clears “out all of the old season’s merchandise to bring in the new.”

Don’t buy full-price. Palmer does her best not to buy full-price when she shops at Target. “I figure everything in the store will go on sale or clearance at some time or another,” she says. “One of the best ways to avoid paying full price for items is to stock up when there is a sale.”

DON’T MISS: Couple Builds An Incredible Camper From Scratch For Less Than $6,000>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.