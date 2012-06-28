Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Google's Nexus Tablet

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Google’s Nexus tablet has been announced. The tablet is made by ASUS and will cost $199 for 8GB and $299 for 16GB.



Here is what we know so far:

Google’s Nexus tablet will feature:

7-inch screen

1280×800 IPS display

weighs 340 grams

front-facing camera

8GB or 16GB of storage

1GB of RAM

powered by NVIDIA’s quad-core Tegra 3 chip

Bluetooth

GPS

802.11b/g/n Wifi

Micro USB

NFC so you can beam to other devices!

Sensors: accelerometer, magnetometer, and a gyroscope

9-hour 4325mAh battery

first device to ship with Google Chrome as standard browser

Offline Maps, save an entire city to your device!

Google is pushing the Nexus Tablet as a gaming device too!

Free $25 Google Play Credit & a free download of Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon

Purchase one directly from Google. The device ships in about 2-3 weeks.Google also just released a video about the tablet:

