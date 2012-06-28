Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Google's Nexus Tablet

Kevin Smith
android google nexus 7 tablet costs $199

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Google’s Nexus tablet has been announced. The tablet is made by ASUS and will cost $199 for 8GB and $299 for 16GB.

Click here for the latest, or just refresh your browser.

Here is what we know so far:

Google’s Nexus tablet will feature:

  • 7-inch screen
  • 1280×800 IPS display
  • weighs 340 grams
  • front-facing camera
  • 8GB or 16GB of storage
  • 1GB of RAM
  • powered by NVIDIA’s quad-core Tegra 3 chip
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS
  • 802.11b/g/n Wifi
  • Micro USB
  • NFC so you can beam to other devices!
  • Sensors: accelerometer, magnetometer, and a gyroscope
  • 9-hour 4325mAh battery
  • first device to ship with Google Chrome as standard browser
  • Offline Maps, save an entire city to your device!
  • Google is pushing the Nexus Tablet as a gaming device too!
  • Free $25 Google Play Credit & a free download of Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon

Purchase one directly from Google. The device ships in about 2-3 weeks.Google also just released a video about the tablet:

