Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Google's Nexus Tablet

Google’s Nexus tablet has been announced. The tablet is made by ASUS and will cost $199 for 8GB and $299 for 16GB.
Here is what we know so far:
Google’s Nexus tablet will feature:
- 7-inch screen
- 1280×800 IPS display
- weighs 340 grams
- front-facing camera
- 8GB or 16GB of storage
- 1GB of RAM
- powered by NVIDIA’s quad-core Tegra 3 chip
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- 802.11b/g/n Wifi
- Micro USB
- NFC so you can beam to other devices!
- Sensors: accelerometer, magnetometer, and a gyroscope
- 9-hour 4325mAh battery
- first device to ship with Google Chrome as standard browser
- Offline Maps, save an entire city to your device!
- Google is pushing the Nexus Tablet as a gaming device too!
- Free $25 Google Play Credit & a free download of Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon
Purchase one directly from Google. The device ships in about 2-3 weeks.Google also just released a video about the tablet:
