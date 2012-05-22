Here Is Every Single Line Rihanna Utters In 'Battleship'

Photo: Universal screengrab

The movie “Battleship” features an important milestone in the Hollywood film industry: it marks the big screen debut of pop singer Rihanna. In honour of this feat, Vulture has put together every single line of dialogue the Barbados-born singer says in the film. Mind you, most of them are quick exclamatory sentences or Navy/board-game speak.



And surprisingly enough, Rihanna actually provides a bit of comic relief—but she’s in on the joke. And yes, you can understand RiRi even through her thick real-life accent.

Deep thoughts by Rihanna’s “Battleship” character:

“What’s wrong with you drama queen?”

“Get up princess! Come on!”

“Typical”

“Shut up. Shut up.”

“Oh, this gon’ be sweet. He hates the man.”

“You go mess with him and see what happens!”

“Chicken!” (This was a surprisingly hilarious scene)

“Kentucky Fried Chicken!”

“You look like Colonel Sanders, actually.”

“Yo Saunders, ever been in a department run by some kind of Donald Trump/Mike Tyson mutant combo?”

“Nothing, sir.”

“If you did, it was only in reference to the fact the you both project great physical intensity, sir.” (Apparently Taylor Kitsch and Mike Tyson have a lot common)

“I got something sir, on my camera.”

“I don’t know.”

“Is this some kind of exercise?”

“You ever seen anything like this?”

“Weird, man.”

“Real bad idea, Lieutenant.”

“Lieutenant, get up.”

“Lieutenant.”

“Come on, you with me?”

“Come on, squared away?”

“What the hell is that?”

“Ahhhhhhh!”

“Ahhhhhhh!” (Well, what would you do if aliens were attacking your Navy destroyer?)

“What happened?”

“What?”

“Who’s in charge?”

“Fire control’s offline. I need three minutes.”

“(Heavy sigh)”

“My dad said they’d come. Said it my whole life. He said one day we’d find them, or they’d find us. Know what else he said? He said, I hope I aint around when that day comes.” (Paranoid parents can be a blessing.)

“No sir!”

“Nothing sir, nothing.”

“Yo, hey!”

“Come on, come on, come on.”

“Mahalo, motherfu—” (Cue perfectly timed explosion)

“What the hell is that?”

“Sir.”

“Roger, Echo 1-1.” (Yes, this is the most obviously board game-esque scene)

“Box 24. Ready to fire.”

“India 3-7, locked.”

“Sir, we’re hot over here. We’re good to go, let’s light ’em up.”

“Tango 1-9, loaded.”

“Whiskey 2-5.”

“Negative, sir, it’s moving all over the place. I can’t get a line on it.”

“Sucker’s really jumping around.”

“40 minutes sir.”

“Contact is seven minutes out and closing fast.”

“Contact two miles out.”

“Contact ETA 21 seconds.”

“Boom.”

“Yeah!”

“Get up!”

“Let’s go!”

“Go, go, go!”

“Yes, sir.”

“Oh yes sir.”

“Awesome.”

“Sir, we’ll be in weapons range in 5 minutes.”

“Aimed at target.”

“Sir, that’s the wrong direction!”

“Sir.”

“Coordinates.”

“Elevation.”

“Come on, take the picture, Beast.”

“Navy!”

“Come on, Hopper!”

“Look dapper!”

Not bad for a two-hour movie, right? Maybe Rihanna can get more than one paragraph of dialogue in her next film. Is anyone making a “Hungry Hungry Hippos” movie?

