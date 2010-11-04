Here Is Chris Whalen's New Bombshell Presentation On How To Profit From Another Banking Crisis

chris whalen

Chris Whalen delivered a new terrifying presentation last Friday at the Darden Business School (via Wall St. Cheat Sheet).

The head of Institutional Risk Analytics has been in the spotlight recently for his comments on the coming foreclosure crisis.

Whalen’s new presentation repeats predictions his dire warnings. This time he gives investment advice: bet on a short list of strong banks that will make a killing buying up failed banks and trouble assets.

Now that people are finally listening to Whalen, he's going to talk about how to profit

We're at the tail end of a 100-year credit bubble

The financial crisis is about to enter stage three -- when toxic assets blow up and take down the largest banks

Fed policy has delayed bank losses -- but prevented them from generating yield on assets

If low interest rates continue, bank interest income will become inadequate to cover costs

The mortgage industry has driven rates so high that people can't refinance -- so there's no way to get rid of bad mortgages

Banks have been unable to refinance

The risk-adjusted profitability of banks has been falling for two decades

Stress ratings are increasing every quarter

Banks haven't acquired good assets, and the bad ones are still on the book

How to profit: Invest in the strong banks that are about to ravage the weak

Another opportunity is buying troubled assets at dirt cheap

Now here are the good banks, according to Whalen's Institutional Risk Analytics

And here are the bad banks

The largest US banks are entering a period of crisis -- and so is America

Now for the most vulnerable bank...

