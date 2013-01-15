Here's All The Crazy Action You Missed From This Weekend's NFL Playoffs

Cork Gaines

The NFL divisional playoffs are recognised by most football fans as the best weekend of the season with four games, featuring the eight best teams, spread over two days. And this year’s games did not disappoint.

From Takeo Spike’s dance (right) to a Seahawks defender getting destroyed by Jacquizz Rodgers, to Peyton Manning’s antics, there were plenty of entertaining moments beyond the many touchdowns, turnovers, and field goals.

'I'M A BALLERINA!'

This Falcons fan had lost all hope

Seems strange that the Patriots honored their 16-0 season with a banner

Does Pete Carroll have mangled fingers?

Colin Bropernick

Umm, somebody should let Jim Harbaugh know that the logo goes in the front

John Harbaugh gave Ray Rice a kiss after their win

Before seeking Ray Lewis in the locker room, Peyton Manning gave him a hug on the field

This is Peyton Manning's struggle-face

Ray Lewis was even more emotional than usual following their win

Colin Kaepernick kissed his bicep

That's a heckuva mustache

'I CAUGHT AN 11-YARD PASS, LOOK AT MY MUSCLES!'

Every fanbase has them

Ray Lewis' finger has seen better days

About 90 seconds before the Broncos returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, it looked like most fans were still in the bathrooms

Matt Prater kicked the turf nearly two feet behind the ball

Now check out what sports injuries really look like

17 Gross Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.