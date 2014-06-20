Here Is A Table On Australian Employment Growth That Might Surprise You

From Craig James at CommSec comes this really simple table of employment growth in the year to May.
There are a couple of highlights which might go against conventional economic wisdom. These include:
- Coal Mining jobs grew by 12,000
- Exploration and other Mining Services is still positive – let alone growing 22,300
- Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction is still up – 25,100
Here is the table:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.