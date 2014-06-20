Here Is A Table On Australian Employment Growth That Might Surprise You

Photo: Getty

From Craig James at CommSec comes this really simple table of employment growth in the year to May.

There are a couple of highlights which might go against conventional economic wisdom. These include:

Coal Mining jobs grew by 12,000

Exploration and other Mining Services is still positive – let alone growing 22,300

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction is still up – 25,100

Here is the table:

