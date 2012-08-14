Here Is A Picture Of The Officer Killed During Today's Shooting Near Texas A&M

Constable Brian Bachmann, 41, was killed this afternoon in a shootout that erupted while he was serving an eviction notice to an unnamed person. The shooter and unnamed male civilian have also died, police said.
A 55-year-old woman survived being shot today, and several officers were injured.
Bachman had a wife and two kids. He had been elected constable in January 2011, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Before that, he served as a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy since 1993, the Morning News reported.
Photo: KBTX
