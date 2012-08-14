Here Is A Picture Of The Officer Killed During Today's Shooting Near Texas A&M

Constable Brian Bachmann, 41, was killed this afternoon in a shootout that erupted while he was serving an eviction notice to an unnamed person. The shooter and unnamed male civilian have also died, police said.



A 55-year-old woman survived being shot today, and several officers were injured.

Bachman had a wife and two kids. He had been elected constable in January 2011, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Before that, he served as a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy since 1993, the Morning News reported.

Photo: KBTX

Click here to learn everything we know about the shooting up to this point >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.