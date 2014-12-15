Here Is A Map Of The Exclusion Zone Around Martin Place In Sydney

Police set up barricades and an exclusion zone in the CBD.

Police have set up an exclusion zone for vehicles and pedestrians as the siege in Sydney’s Martin Place continues.

The zone, which has been formed around Martin Place, is bounded by King and Hunter streets across the city and between Pitt and Macquarie streets, encompassing Elizabeth Street.

NSW Premier Mike Baird’s office and the Channel 7 offices are inside the exclusion zone.

Here is a map of the exclusion zone:

