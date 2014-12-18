Here Is A List Of All The Companies Most Exposed To The Russian Downturn

As Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of recession, numerous international companies that have seen strong growth in the region will be looking on concerned.

Topping the list of companies with large business interests in Russia are Coca-Cola Hellenic and Carlsberg, both of which rely on the country for almost a third of sales. Other well-known brands including Adidas, Danone, BP, Renault, and Mitsubishi also feature.

Here is the full list:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.