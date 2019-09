Business Insider startups reporter Alyson Shontell thinks robots are the next big thing.



Clearly she has not seen this video.

(Be careful about laughing at this little fella too hard. Its cousins might take revenge some day.)

Thanks to Scott Beale for posting this on Google+.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.