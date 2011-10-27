Here Is A CREEPY Picture Of Newt Gingrich With A Seriously Big Ax

After months of irrelevancy, Newt Gingrich is finally enjoying his moment in the limelight as the latest candidate to enjoy a not-Mitt Romney “boomlet.”



But Gingrich’s mini-surge may not last long if he keeps taking photos like the one below, snapped yesterday after he filed his paperwork to get on the primary ballot in New Hampshire.

The photo features Gingrich and his wife Callista with a gigantic replica of an ax, which apparently symbolizes the candidate’s pledge to cut spending, taxes, and the size of the federal government.

At the rally, Gingrich promised supporters that his campaign is on the upswing and has raised more money in the past three weeks than it did in the entire third quarter. Still, his campaign is only one staffer in New Hampshire — evidenced by the fact that anyone let him take this scary picture.

Check out the photo below, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Photo: AP

