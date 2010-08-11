Here Is 4Chan Founder Moot's Full Testimony From The Palin Email Trial

Earlier, we posted some excerpts from the testimony of Christopher “moot” Poole in the trial of David Kernell, the 4Chan hacker who broke into Sarah Palin’s email account.



We picked out the most amusing part — in which lawyers from both sides asked Christopher about the slang used on 4Chan, and the infamous /b/ in particular. But a number of commenters asked where they could find the full testimony.

So, via the Smoking Gun, here you go:

Christopher “Moot” Poole Testimony in Palin Email Trial



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.