Here iComes The iFirst iPad iAd

iAds are iComing to the iPad! The first iAd is for the movie Tron: Legacy, and it looks pretty cool.



iAds are all about being rich, immersive and interactive. This full screen ad will feature rich graphics, touch navigation, 10 minutes (!) of video, images from the movie, a theatre locator with showtimes (pretty cool), a preview of the movie soundtrack, with the option to purchase from iTunes without leaving the ad (nice) and, for the first time, the ability to send an email from inside the ad, says AdAge. These social features seem important to us, as one of the big pluses of gorgeous, immersive ads is that they make you want to share them.

Meanwhile, Apple has been struggling in mobile advertising, as its price and need for control has put off clients and agencies. Research firm IDC says Apple will end the year with 8% marketshare in mobile advertising to Google‘s 60%.

But we definitely think iAds, or something like it, are the way of the future. We’re excited to see rich, immersive ads come to our iPad and play with them.

