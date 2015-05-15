Here's everything we know about the Amtrak train wreck in Philadelphia

REUTERS/Bryan Woolston Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015.

Amtrak train 188, en route from Washington D.C to New York, derailed Tuesday evening just north of downtown Philadelphia.

Investigators are pointing to excessive speed as a contributing factor to the tragic crash, which killed eight people and injured more than 200 more.

Here’s everything we know about the crash of Amtrak 188:

Train 188 set out from Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station Tuesday evening with 238 passengers and five crew on board.

Train 188 consisted of one engine and seven cars.

At around 9:30 p.m., the train derailed just north of downtown Philadelphia, on a sharply curved section of track known as Frankford Junction.

The crash killed at least eight people and injured more than 200.

Images from the crash site show the train had jumped to the right of the tracks and broke into several sections.

The engine at the front of the train sat upright and intact, but separated from the rest of the train.

The business class car immediately behind the engine was the most heavily damaged. Its wreckage sits next to the coach class passenger cars but is almost unrecognizable as a train car.

Passengers cars 2-4 sit on their sides, while the remaining train cars are upright, but sit slightly off kilter.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson The crash scene of Amtrak 188.

Passengers reported the train began to shake violently before it jumped the rails.

The data recorder was recovered Wednesday and sent to an Amtrak facility in Delaware for analysis.

Data showed that the train was going faster than 100 mph, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Wednesday.

The speed limit for Frankford Junction is 50 mph, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, and the speed limit on the preceding straightaway is 70 mph.

The AP analysed surveillance video and reported that the train was travelling about 107 miles per hour as it approached the curve.

According media reports, investigators report that the train was moving at 106 mph when the emergency brakes were applied — which slowed it down to 102 mph.

Officials have identified the engineer at the helm as Brandon Bostian, a 32-year-old New Yorker.

However, Bostian’s attorney has told the press that his client has no memory of the crash and no explanation for what happened.

Amtrak has suspended service on its Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York.

Limited service may be available on other parts of the route.

Federal officials believe a new technology, known as positive train control (PTC), could have prevented the accident.

Using satellites, PTC technology has the ability to send warnings to those in control of the train.

If there’s no response, the tech can automatically slow down or even stop trains that are moving too fast or approaching a dangerous area at too high a speed.

The federal government has mandated PTC technology be installed on all track in the US by year’s end.

Amtrak has begun installation of the technology on the Northeast Corridor line, but has not completed the work. The system is not yet operational.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.