Wells Fargo Comes In Right In Line

Wells Fargo reported fourth quarter earnings on Monday, announcing a 1.8% rise in profit to $US5.71 billion from $US5.61 billion in Q4 2013.

Earnings per share came in right in line at $US1.02 while revenue beat at $US21.4 billion.

Analysts expected earnings per share to come in at $US1.02 a share with revenue hitting $US21.23 billion, according to FactSet.

The bank said that rosy optimism leading up to their earnings announcement, and the rosy numbers that came from it, were spurred by growth in the U.S, which increased lending.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.