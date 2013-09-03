US PMI Misses Expectations

US PMI fell to 53.1 in August.

Analysts expected a reading of 54.0, against 53.7 prior.

Full release »

“The PMI was

consistent with a moderate improvement in overall

manufacturing business conditions,” Markit said.

Employment, output, and new orders all ticked higher.

Deutsche Bank is out with a note today saying they expect U.S. PMI to accelerate. They revised their GDP forecast up to 2.5% from 1.7%.

