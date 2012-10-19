Here Comes Today's Gallup Poll...

Photo: Getty Images

Mitt Romney pulled ahead of President Barack Obama by six points in Wednesday’s Gallup poll, opening up his biggest advantage in the race so far and leading outside the margin of error for the first time.The seven-day tracking poll of likely voters showed Romney at 51 per cent and Obama at 45 per cent, up from 50-46 on Tuesday.



Romney has been steadily gaining in the Gallup poll for the past two weeks, bolstered by his strong performance in the first presidential debate.

Today’s results — which will include polling from last Thursday through yesterday — will be the first round of national poll numbers that factor in the second presidential debate.

We’ll update when the results hit…

