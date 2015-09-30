Here's the Tesla Model X launch

Tesla Motors is getting ready to reveal it’s newest vehicle, the Model X crossover SUV. It’s the electric carmaker’s third entry into the all-electric market, following the Tesla Roadster, and the wildly popular Model S sedan.

The Model X, which is expected to have a $US100,000+ starting price, will feature much of Tesla’s existing cutting-edge technology, including an extra-large center screen that puts the vehicle’s many controls at your fingertips, all-electric powertrain, seating for 7 and much more.

You can watch it live here.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk opened the event talking about vehicle safety. Musk says the Model X has acheived a 5-star safety rating “in every category,” making it one of the safest vehicles on the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.