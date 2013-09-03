Australia's Cash Rate Stays Unchanged At 2.5%

Business Insider
Getty/ Brendon Thorne

The RBA has left the official cash rate unchanged at 2.5%, saying it would still like to see the dollar lower.

The Australian dollar has depreciated by around 15 per cent since early April, although it remains at a high level. It is possible that the exchange rate will depreciate further over time, which would help to foster a rebalancing of growth in the economy.

Here’s the key points from the statement:

  • Australia’s economy will probably grow below trend in the near term
  • Growth in labour costs has moderated, so in the near-term the inflation target will be hit
  • There are signs of increased demand for loans from households

Full statement here.

