YES! Here Comes The Juicy Memoir From Former Goldman Employee Greg Smith

The New York Times’ Peter Lattman and Julie Bosman have a preview of the memoir coming October 22 from Greg Smith, the former Goldman Sachs salesman who this spring penned an incendiary op-ed about the firm’s working culture, and it sounds…unusual…People familiar with the contents of Mr. Smith’s book say that while it shines an unsavory spotlight on the ways of Wall Street, it is not just a finger-wagging polemic. Instead, much of the memoir details the whole of Mr. Smith’s Goldman’s career, from when he joined the firm during the frothy dot-com boom to the grim days of the financial crisis.



An Amazon preview makes it sound slightly juicier:

From the shenanigans of his summer internship during the technology bubble to Las Vegas hot tubs and the excesses of the real estate boom; from the career lifeline he received from an NFL Hall of Famer during the bear market to the day Warren Buffett came to save Goldman Sachs from extinction-Smith will take the reader on his personal journey through the firm, and bring us inside the world’s most powerful bank.

Lattman and Bosman say Smith reportedly received a $1.5 million advance for the book from publisher Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette Book Group.

