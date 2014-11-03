CHINA PMI HITS THREE-MONTH HIGH AT 50.4

The HSBC China PMI is out for October and it is at 50.4, in line with estimates and at a three-month high.
However HSBC noted in its accompanying note that some underlying factors were causes for concern, including that output and new order growth weakened to a five-month low, and that new export business expanded at its slowest rate since June.
The Australian dollar rose slightly on the data, off its lows for the day, and a short time ago was trading at US$0.8720.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.