Here Comes The Google Version Of Facebook "Likes"

Google is rolling out its +1 buttons for third-party Web sites in a matter of weeks, the company said at its I/O conference this morning.



The service is like the Facebook “Like” buttons that have been everywhere for the last couple of years, only run by Google and the results will tie into your Google social graph, which the company is building based on your Gmail contacts and other info.

The company launched +1 in March as a way for users to recommend Web sites to one another.

Web developer Yvo Schaap briefly found a way to get a +1 button on his site in April, but Google quickly pulled the code.

As Google explained in a session at I/O, Web sites will be able to add +1 buttons in several different sizes, and can tie them into their own site logon systems to keep your own record of which pages your users have recommended.

After enough people have +1’d a page on your site, you’ll be able to use Google’s analytics system to see anonymized data like the age and sex of people who are recommending particular pages. (Google won’t release this information if only a couple people have clicked on your site because it would be too easy for you to match actions with users.)

Web developers can sign up here to be informed when +1 for Web sites is ready to roll.

