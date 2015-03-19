US prepares for rate hikes after Fed drops 'patience' from its statement

The Fed has dropped “patient” from its FOMC statement after the two-day meeting that ended Wednesday.

This means we should prepare for rate hikes to commence in June or perhaps September.

The language about interest rates now reads:

To support continued progress toward maximum employment and price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that the current 0 to 1/4 per cent target range for the federal funds rate remains appropriate. In determining how long to maintain this target range, the Committee will assess progress–both realised and expected–toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 per cent inflation.

Wall Street was looking particularly closely for a change in the language regarding the timing of interest rate hikes. Since December 2014, the statement has read that the Fed “can be patient in beginning to normalize” monetary policy.

Most analysts thought the Fed will drop this language in favour of something more data-dependent. A change like that sets up the Fed to hike interest rates sometime later in 2015.

Dropping “patient” today doesn’t necessarily imply an interest rate hike in June, particularly because despite fantastic gains in nonfarm payrolls over the last year, other economic indicators in the last couple of months have been weaker than anticipated.

A Bloomberg roundup of notes from this week suggests that analysts are torn between a June or September rate hike, though slightly more think it won’t happen until September — even though most were expecting the Fed to drop the “patient” language today.

At the press conference following, Fed chair Janet Yellen said that “just because we removed the word ‘patient’ doesn’t mean we’re going to be impatient.”

She said that the Fed likely won’t raise rates in April, but after that raising rates is on the table. However, it’s too soon to say when beyond that rates will rise. It all depends on the data.

Here’s the full statement:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in January suggests that economic growth has moderated somewhat. Labour market conditions have improved further, with strong job gains and a lower unemployment rate. A range of labour market indicators suggests that underutilization of labour resources continues to diminish. Household spending is rising moderately; declines in energy prices have boosted household purchasing power. Business fixed investment is advancing, while the recovery in the housing sector remains slow and export growth has weakened. Inflation has declined further below the Committee’s longer-run objective, largely reflecting declines in energy prices. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable. Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, with labour market indicators continuing to move toward levels the Committee judges consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labour market as nearly balanced. Inflation is anticipated to remain near its recent low level in the near term, but the Committee expects inflation to rise gradually toward 2 per cent over the medium term as the labour market improves further and the transitory effects of energy price declines and other factors dissipate. The Committee continues to monitor inflation developments closely. To support continued progress toward maximum employment and price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that the current 0 to 1/4 per cent target range for the federal funds rate remains appropriate. In determining how long to maintain this target range, the Committee will assess progress–both realised and expected–toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 per cent inflation. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labour market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. Consistent with its previous statement, the Committee judges that an increase in the target range for the federal funds rate remains unlikely at the April FOMC meeting. The Committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has seen further improvement in the labour market and is reasonably confident that inflation will move back to its 2 per cent objective over the medium term. This change in the forward guidance does not indicate that the Committee has decided on the timing of the initial increase in the target range. The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction. This policy, by keeping the Committee’s holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain accommodative financial conditions. When the Committee decides to begin to remove policy accommodation, it will take a balanced approach consistent with its longer-run goals of maximum employment and inflation of 2 per cent. The Committee currently anticipates that, even after employment and inflation are near mandate-consistent levels, economic conditions may, for some time, warrant keeping the target federal funds rate below levels the Committee views as normal in the longer run. Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L. Yellen, Chair; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard; Charles L. Evans; Stanley Fischer; Jeffrey M. Lacker; Dennis P. Lockhart; Jerome H. Powell; Daniel K. Tarullo; and John C. Williams.

