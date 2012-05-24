FHFA House Price Index SOARS Higher, Jumping 1.8%

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE: The FHFA house price index jumped higher by 1.8 per cent in March, handily beating analyst expectations.While this is merely one datapoint, this—in addition to a beat in new home sales—speaks to the argument that housing may indeed have hit a bottom.



ORIGINAL: Get ready for the FHFA House price index, out at 10 AM EDT.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg believe the index rose by 0.3 per cent in February, after the same gain in January.

This data point could cement or reject speculation that we’ve already seen the housing bottom.

