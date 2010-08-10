Here Comes The Fear: National Inflation Association Releases America As Japan Video

The National Inflation Association, which likes the phrase “U.S. debt ponzi scheme,” has released a video warning that the United States will not have such an easy time with a period of deflation as Japan had and that, in the long run, the U.S. is doomed.



The video is very obviously a presentation of the “worst case scenario” for the American and world economy. It includes images of Japanese homeless and internet cafes where you can sleep overnight. The National Inflation Association, located at inflation.us, also hawks suggestions for precious metal investments.

It is, however, an instructive video on just how bad things could get. Opinionated it may be, but interesting it certainly is.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.