Chinese stocks are higher

Chinese stocks have finished Thursday’s morning session sharply higher.

At the mid-session the benchmark Shanghai Composite index is up by 1.55% following three days of savage losses.

Despite the gain, the index is still down 15.26% for the week.

All sectors are currently trading higher with industrials, up 2.8%, topping the list.

As was the case on Wednesday, large-cap stocks are outperforming their small peers.

The SSE 50, comprising large-cap stocks listed in Shanghai, has surged by 2.72% while the CSI 300 has added just over 2%

While they are lagging, the CSI 500, Shenzhen Composite and ChiNext indices – brimming with small-cap stocks – all higher by around 1%.

Though up at the break, whether stocks can maintain their gains in afternoon trade remains unclear. The vast majority of the selling this week has occurred into the close, and the second half of the session is yet to come.

Trade in China will resume at 3pm AEST.

