'There's a new sheriff in town': Here comes the Chief Data Officer

Rise and fall of the Chief Data Officer (InformationWeek)

According to InformationWeek’s Lisa Morgan, “There’s a new sheriff in town.” The latest entrant to the C-suite is the Chief Data Officer. CDOs tend to report to the CFO or COO and are typically appointed by large companies in heavily regulated industries to focus on compliance and data management, Morgan reports. These execs work to make the most of hidden and disperse data in the business and succeed when they work collaboratively across the C-suite.

Here’s what 18 Wall Street pros are predicting for the stock market in 2016 (Business Insider)

Business Insider rounded up stock market forecasts from top Wall Street pros, and despite a shaky start to the year, the consensus remains that the drawdown in stocks is a normal correction that likely won’t be accompanied by an economic recession. None of the 18 top equity strategists tracked see the S&P 500 ending the year below 2,000.

CFOs and CEOs misaligned on reinvesting cost savings (CFO.com)

Finance chiefs don’t always see eye to eye with their CEOs. And according to a new survey cited by CFO.com, they don’t necessarily agree on how to reinvest the savings they have managed to squeeze out of the business. It may be due to a basic difference between the two functions: CEOs tend to be more positive while CFOs tend to focus more on the negatives, according to the report.

Larry Ellison, Lorne Michaels, and other ‘superbosses’ use 3 traits to identify top employees (Business Insider)

After 10 years of research and more than 200 interviews, Dartmouth business professor Sydney Finkelstein found there’s a type of leader that exists in nearly every industry that stands out from the rest: “Superbosses.” These extraordinary bosses focus so much on finding and nurturing excellent employees that they spawn the next generation of leaders. Examples include Oracle founder Larry Ellison and “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels. What’s their secret? Finkelstein says they look for unusual intelligence, creativity, and extreme flexibility in everyone they hire.

The CEO of Whole Foods says he never hires people who display this personality trait (Business Insider)

Walter Robb, the co-CEO of Whole Foods, recently told The Wall Street Journal that one trait that won’t get someone hired at his company is “a lack of humility and an over sense of self-promotion.” He’s not the only exec to feel this way. Google’s HR chief Laszlo Bock also values humility in job candidates, saying it’s important to hire people who are confident in their ideas but are willing to change course when presented with new information. “You need a big ego and small ego in the same person at the same time,” Bock has said.

