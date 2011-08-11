HERE COMES THE CAVALRY: Markets Attempt A Comeback With 2 Hours To Go

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Right now, down 192 240 on the Dow feels like up, since at one point that index was down 450.The S&P is down just 1.2% now.



Should be a fun fight in the final two hours of the day.

Lots of interest right now in the Bank of America conference call, and the fact that Brian Moynihan says he has all of his net worth in the stock.

