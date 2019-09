The Richmond Federal Reserve said its latest manufacturing survey showed a reading of 7.

Consensus was for a reading of 5, up from 3 in June.

Manufacturing employment advanced nine points to a reading of 13. New orders and shipments were also higher. Capacity utilization was lower.

Here’s what it’s looked like recently:

