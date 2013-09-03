MISS: Retail Sales Turnover Only Rose 0.1% In July 2013

Retail sales turnover only grew by 0.1% in July this year, according to figures released this morning by the ABS.

Here’s the headline figures:

From the ABS:

Through the year, Australian retail turnover rose 1.9 per cent in July 2013, seasonally adjusted, compared to July 2012.

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover fell 0.1 per cent in July 2013. This follows a relatively unchanged June 2013 (0.0 per cent). Through the year, the trend estimate rose 1.6 per cent in July 2013 compared to July 2012.