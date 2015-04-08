Here comes Rand Paul's big announcement

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) will be officially launching his 2016 presidential campaign at an even that will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m.

His announcement will be taking place at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. It will make him the second top tier Republican presidential candidate after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who launched his campaign on March 23.

Paul, whose father is former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul, was elected in 2010. Since then he has become known for his libertarian-leaning positions on foreign policy, drug policy, and the economy.

He is expected to eschew the Republican establishment and try to build a grassroots base of atypical supporters including younger voters and minorities.

This post will be continuously updated with details from Paul’s event as it happens. You can also watch his speech live below.

