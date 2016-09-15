Producer prices were unchanged in August

Jonathan Garber

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand was unchanged in August, according to the Labour Department.

Economists had forecast an increase by 0.1% month-on-month, according to Bloomberg.

Prices for final demand services edged up 0.1% while those for final demand goods fell 0.4%.

Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.1% month-on-month, matching expectations.

Compared to the same time a year ago, PPI for final demand rose 0.1%, outpacing the flat reading that was anticipated.

Producer prices are used as a forward-looking indicator of consumer-price inflation. The idea is that if wholesale prices are rising, retailers would likely pass these costs on to regular buyers.

