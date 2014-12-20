President Obama Is About To Address The Sony Hack

REUTERS/Larry Downing U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after tweeting at his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011.

President Barack Obama held his year-end press conference on Friday afternoon.

This will likely be the first time the president will weigh in on the Sony hack, which the FBI linked to North Korea on Friday morning. Obama is also expected to discuss the new spending bill and his Cuba policy shift.

He began by characterising the year as a “breakthrough” one for the country.

“In last year’s final press conference, I said that 2014 will be a year of action and a breakthrough year for America,” said Obama. “It has been.”

Obama went on to describe signs the economy improved over the past year. He then noted the country’s leadership in the effort to fight the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS), America’s opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and work the country has done to fight the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Obama also discussed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and touted the fact more members of the military would be home this holiday season than in recent years.

On Friday evening, Obama and his family are travelling to Hawaii for their annual holiday vacation. They are planing to remain their until after the new year.

This post will be continuously updated with details from the president’s remarks.

