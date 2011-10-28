Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Plunge 4.6%

Photo: Andreas Praefcke, Wikimedia Commons
Update: There’s an ugly number.Pending home sales unexpectedly plunged 4.6% compared to expectations of 0.4%.
This is well worse than the 1.2% decline in the previous month, August).
The full announcement is here.
Original post: Not the most sexy of the housing data, but still interesting…
Anal yts expect 0.4% growth on the pending home sales measure, an improvement from the decline of 1.2% we saw in August.
We’ll have the number out at 10.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.