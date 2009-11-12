Here Comes OTC Derivatives Regulation, At A Cost Of Nearly $1 Billion Over 4 Years

The Derivative Markets Transparency and Accountability Act of 2009 has been analysed by the CBO



CBO: CBO estimates that implementing the provisions of H.R. 3795 would cost $872 million over the 2010-2014 period, assuming appropriation of the necessary amounts. Enacting H.R. 3795 could affect revenues because of provisions that would affect the regulation of banks by the Federal Reserve and other agencies that regulate banks, but CBO estimates that any such impacts would not be significant. Further, enacting the bill could increase both revenues and direct spending because additional criminal and civil penalties could be imposed for violations of new regulations. CBO expects that any net increases would not be significant because of the small number of violations that would probably occur.

Below, the entire CBO analysis in full:

hr3795ag



