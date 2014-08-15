HERE COMES OBAMA'S STATEMENT ON FERGUSON

AP/Jacquelyn Martin President Barack Obama speaks in Martha’s Vineyard.

President Barack Obama is set to address the latest developments in Ferguson, Missouri at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz, Obama, who is currently on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard,

will also address the military operations in Iraq.

Ferguson has been gripped by chaotic protests and a military-style police crackdown that resulted in the arrests of a number of demonstrators and at least two journalists. The protests started after the death of an African-American teen, Michael Brown, during an encounter with police officers last Saturday.

This post will be updated with additional information when Obama speaks.

Obama’s remarks can be viewed on the White House video stream below.

