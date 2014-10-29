Here Comes Obama's Statement On Ebola ...

Win McNamee/Getty Images resident Barack Obama delivers a statement on the recent airstrikes against ISIS on the South Lawn of the White House.

President Barack Obama is schedule to make a statement on the US government’s response to the Ebola virus at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prior to his remarks, Obama will be holding a conference call with staffers from the U.S. Agency for International Development who are working to fight the ongoing Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia.

According to CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, this will be the president’s tenth statement on Ebola since Sept. 17.

This post will be continually updated with details from Obama’s remarks.

