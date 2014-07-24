INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS CRUSH EXPECTATIONS, FALLING TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2006

The number of individuals filing for initial unemployment claims came in at 284,000 for the week ended July 19.

That’s the lowest reading since Feb. 2006.

Expectations were for 307,000, up slightly from a revised 303,000 last week.

Continuing claims hit 2,5000,000, beating expectations for 2,510,000 and a revised 2,508,000 prior.

Here’s what both now look like:

And here’s a 20-year view:

Full release from the Labour Department »

