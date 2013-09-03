ISM MANUFACTURING JUMPS TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE JUNE 2011

ISM manufacturing climbed to 55.7 in August, up from 55.4 in July.

Consensus was for 54.0.

It’s the highest reading since June 2011.

Production and employment expansion both slowed.

It’s actually been a mixed bag since 2011, according to this chart from Econoday, but it looks like we’re back on track:

Full release:

August 2013 Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ®



(Tempe, Arizona) — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in August for the third consecutive month, and theoverall economy grew for the 51st consecutive month, say the nation’s supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ®.

The report was issued today by Bradley J. Holcomb, CPSM, CPSD, chair of the Institute for Supply Management™ Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “The PMI™ registered 55.7 per cent, an increase of 0.3 percentage point from July’s reading of 55.4 per cent. August’s PMI™ reading, the highest of the year, indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector for the third consecutive month. The New Orders Index increased in August by 4.9 percentage points to 63.2 per cent, and the Production Index decreased by 2.6 percentage points to 62.4 per cent. The Employment Index registered 53.3 per cent, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to July’s reading of 54.4 per cent. The Prices Index registered 54 per cent, increasing 5 percentage points from July, indicating that overall raw materials prices increased when compared to last month. Comments from the panel range from slow to improving business conditions depending upon the industry.”

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, 15 are reporting growth in August in the following order: Textile Mills; Wood Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Furniture & Related Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Chemical Products; and Paper Products. The only industry reporting contraction in August is Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING …

“Slight improvements in both domestic and international sales.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Business is slowing down, not sure why — but we may end up below last year’s sales levels, whereas we had forecast 6.5 per cent growth.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

“Material prices continue to be favourable; business is steady.” (Paper Products)

“Slowing down slightly, but still stronger than last year by 20 per cent.” (Furniture & Related Products)

“Military slowdown affecting business.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Summer seasonal businesses are doing well after a late start.” (Printing & Related Support Activities)

“Still not seeing the year we had expected. Cautious about the balance of 2013.” (Machinery)

“Tight government spending still affecting business.” (Transportation Equipment)

“With improved weather outlook in the central states, agricultural prices are relaxing year over year.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“We have benefitted from the Yen; seeing a 20 per cent decrease in material costs from 2012 to 2013.” (Chemical Products)

MANUFACTURING AT A GLANCE AUGUST 2013 Index Series Index Aug Series Index Jul Percentage Point Change Direction Rate of Change Trend* (Months) PMI™ 55.7 55.4 +0.3 Growing Faster 3 New Orders 63.2 58.3 +4.9 Growing Faster 3 Production 62.4 65.0 -2.6 Growing Slower 3 Employment 53.3 54.4 -1.1 Growing Slower 2 Supplier Deliveries 52.3 52.1 +0.2 Slowing Faster 2 Inventories 47.5 47.0 +0.5 Contracting Slower 2 Customers’ Inventories 42.5 47.5 -5.0 Too Low Faster 21 Prices 54.0 49.0 +5.0 Increasing From Decreasing 1 Backlog of Orders 46.5 45.0 +1.5 Contracting Slower 4 Exports 55.5 53.5 +2.0 Growing Faster 9 Imports 58.0 57.5 +0.5 Growing Faster 7 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Faster 51 Manufacturing Sector Growing Faster 3

*Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE and IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Corrugated Boxes (13); Corrugated Packaging (4); Lumber; Oil (2); Oil Based Products (2); Plastic Resin (2); Polypropylene (3); Steel — Cold Rolled; and Steel — Hot Rolled (2).

Commodities Down in Price

Corn; Stainless Steel Surcharges; Steel (5); Sugar (4); and Sulfuric Acid.

Commodities in Short Supply

No commodities are listed in short supply.

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

AUGUST 2013 MANUFACTURING INDEX SUMMARIES

Manufacturing expanded in August as the PMI™ registered 55.7 per cent, an increase of 0.3 percentage point when compared to July’s reading of 55.4 per cent. August’s reading reflects the highest overall PMI™ reading in 2013. A reading above 50 per cent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 per cent indicates that it is generally contracting.

A PMI™ in excess of 42.2 per cent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the August PMI™ indicates growth for the 51st consecutive month in the overall economy, and indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector for the third consecutive month. Holcomb stated, “The past relationship between the PMI™ and the overall economy indicates that the average PMI™ for January through August (52.5 per cent) corresponds to a 3.2 per cent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis. In addition, if the PMI™ for August (55.7 per cent) is annualized, it corresponds to a 4.2 per cent increase in real GDP annually.”

THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Month PMI™ Month PMI™ Aug 2013 55.7 Feb 2013 54.2 Jul 2013 55.4 Jan 2013 53.1 Jun 2013 50.9 Dec 2012 50.2 May 2013 49.0 Nov 2012 49.9 Apr 2013 50.7 Oct 2012 51.7 Mar 2013 51.3 Sep 2012 51.6 Average for 12 months — 52.0 High — 55.7 Low — 49.0

New Orders

ISM’s New Orders Index registered 63.2 per cent in August, an increase of 4.9 percentage points when compared to the July reading of 58.3 per cent. This represents growth in new orders for the third consecutive month, and is also the highest reading for the index since April 2011, when the index registered 63.8 per cent. A New Orders Index above 52.2 per cent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Census Bureau’s series on manufacturing orders (in constant 2000 dollars).

The 12 industries reporting growth in new orders in August — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Wood Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; and Paper Products. The only industry reporting a decrease in new orders during August is Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

New Orders % Better % Same % Worse Net Index Aug 2013 33 52 15 +18 63.2 Jul 2013 29 49 22 +7 58.3 Jun 2013 30 49 21 +9 51.9 May 2013 28 50 22 +6 48.8

Production

ISM’s Production Index registered 62.4 per cent in August, which is a decrease of 2.6 percentage points when compared to the 65 per cent reported in July. This month’s reading indicates growth in production for the third consecutive month. An index above 51.2 per cent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Federal Reserve Board’s Industrial Production figures.

The 15 industries reporting growth in production during the month of August — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Wood Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Primary Metals; Printing & Related Support Activities; Computer & Electronic Products; Paper Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; Machinery; and Transportation Equipment. The only industry reporting a decrease in production in August is Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

Production % Better % Same % Worse Net Index Aug 2013 33 54 13 +20 62.4 Jul 2013 30 55 15 +15 65.0 Jun 2013 28 55 17 +11 53.4 May 2013 26 57 17 +9 48.6

Employment

ISM’s Employment Index registered 53.3 per cent in August, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the 54.4 per cent reported in July. This month’s reading indicates expansion in employment for the second consecutive month. An Employment Index above 50.5 per cent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) data on manufacturing employment.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, seven reported growth in employment in August in the following order: Wood Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Furniture & Related Products; Fabricated Metal Products; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components. The four industries reporting a decrease in employment in August are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Primary Metals; Chemical Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing. Seven industries reported no change in employment in August compared to July.

Employment % Higher % Same % Lower Net Index Aug 2013 22 63 15 +7 53.3 Jul 2013 21 67 12 +9 54.4 Jun 2013 19 65 16 +3 48.7 May 2013 22 60 18 +4 50.1

Supplier Deliveries

The delivery performance of suppliers to manufacturing organisations slowed in August at a slightly faster rate relative to July as the Supplier Deliveries Index registered 52.3 per cent. This month’s reading is 0.2 percentage point higher than the 52.1 per cent reported in July. A reading below 50 per cent indicates faster deliveries, while a reading above 50 per cent indicates slower deliveries.

The eight industries reporting slower supplier deliveries in August — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Wood Products; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; and Chemical Products. The three industries reporting faster supplier deliveries in August are: Plastics & Rubber Products; Paper Products; and Computer & Electronic Products. Seven industries reported no change in supplier deliveries in August compared to July.

Supplier Deliveries % Slower % Same % Faster Net Index Aug 2013 12 81 7 +5 52.3 Jul 2013 11 85 4 +7 52.1 Jun 2013 9 84 7 +2 50.0 May 2013 8 85 7 +1 48.7

Inventories*

The Inventories Index registered 47.5 per cent in August, which is 0.5 percentage point higher than the 47 per cent reported in July. This month’s reading indicates that respondents are reporting inventories contracted in August for the second consecutive month. For the first eight months of 2013, inventories of raw materials have registered in a well-managed range from a high of 51.5 per cent in February to a low of 46.5 per cent in April. An Inventories Index greater than 42.7 per cent, over time, is generally consistent with expansion in the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ (BEA) figures on overall manufacturing inventories (in chained 2000 dollars).

The five industries reporting higher inventories in August are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; and Machinery. The nine industries reporting decreases in inventories in August — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Primary Metals; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

Inventories % Higher % Same % Lower Net Index Aug 2013 16 63 21 -5 47.5 Jul 2013 15 64 21 -6 47.0 Jun 2013 19 63 18 +1 50.5 May 2013 20 58 22 -2 49.0

Customers’ Inventories*

The ISM Customers’ Inventories Index registered 42.5 per cent in August, which is 5 percentage points lower than in July when the index registered 47.5 per cent. This month’s reading indicates that customers’ inventories are considered too low, and significantly lower than reported in July. Customers’ inventories have registered at or below 50 per cent for 53 consecutive months. A reading below 50 per cent indicates customers’ inventories are considered too low.

The only manufacturing industry reporting customers’ inventories as being too high during the month of August is Apparel, Leather & Allied Products. The 10 industries reporting customers’ inventories as too low during August — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Transportation Equipment; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; and Plastics & Rubber Products. Seven industries reported no change in customers’ inventories in August compared to July.

Customers’ Inventories % Reporting %Too High %About Right %Too Low Net Index Aug 2013 66 9 67 24 -15 42.5 Jul 2013 67 12 71 17 -5 47.5 Jun 2013 66 10 70 20 -10 45.0 May 2013 70 14 64 22 -8 46.0

Prices*

The ISM Prices Index registered 54 per cent in August, which is an increase of 5 percentage points compared to the July reading of 49 per cent. The Prices Index has alternated between price increases and price decreases for the last four months, with August indicating an increase in the price of raw materials. In August, 21 per cent of respondents reported paying higher prices, 13 per cent reported paying lower prices, and 66 per cent of supply executives reported paying the same prices as in July. A Prices Index above 49.7 per cent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) Index of Manufacturers Prices.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, nine reported paying increased prices during the month of August in the following order: Textile Mills; Wood Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Chemical Products; Machinery; and Computer & Electronic Products. The six industries reporting paying lower prices during August — listed in order — are: Petroleum & Coal Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Printing & Related Support Activities; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products.

Prices % Higher % Same % Lower Net Index Aug 2013 21 66 13 +8 54.0 Jul 2013 20 58 22 -2 49.0 Jun 2013 20 65 15 +5 52.5 May 2013 19 61 20 -1 49.5

Backlog of Orders*

ISM’s Backlog of Orders Index registered 46.5 per cent in August, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45 per cent reported in July. This is the fourth consecutive month of contracting order backlogs. Of the 85 per cent of respondents who reported their backlog of orders, 16 per cent reported greater backlogs, 23 per cent reported smaller backlogs, and 61 per cent reported no change from July.

The four industries reporting increased order backlogs in August are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; and Machinery. The eight industries reporting decreases in order backlogs during August — listed in order — are: Primary Metals; Plastics & Rubber Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Transportation Equipment; Paper Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products. Six industries reported no change in order backlogs in August compared to July.

Backlog of Orders % Reporting % Greater % Same % Less Net Index Aug 2013 85 16 61 23 -7 46.5 Jul 2013 86 15 60 25 -10 45.0 Jun 2013 84 17 59 24 -7 46.5 May 2013 82 23 50 27 -4 48.0

New Export Orders*

ISM’s New Export Orders Index registered 55.5 per cent in August, which is 2 percentage points higher than the 53.5 per cent reported in July. This month’s reading represents the ninth consecutive month of growth in new export orders.

The eight industries reporting growth in new export orders in August — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; and Chemical Products. The four industries reporting a decrease in new export orders during August are: Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Transportation Equipment; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products. Six industries reported no change in new export orders in August compared to July.

New Export Orders % Reporting % Higher % Same % Lower Net Index Aug 2013 74 17 77 6 +11 55.5 Jul 2013 75 15 77 8 +7 53.5 Jun 2013 74 15 79 6 +9 54.5 May 2013 76 16 70 14 +2 51.0

Imports*

ISM’s Imports Index registered 58 per cent in August, which is 0.5 percentage point higher than the 57.5 per cent reported in July. August’s reading reflects the highest level of imports since April 2010, when the reading was also 58 per cent. This month’s reading also represents the ninth consecutive month that the Imports Index has registered at or above 50 per cent.

The 10 industries reporting growth in imports during the month of August — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Primary Metals; Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; Transportation Equipment; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components. The only industry reporting a decrease in imports during August is Apparel, Leather & Allied Products. Seven industries reported no change in imports in August compared to July.

Imports % Reporting % Higher % Same % Lower Net Index Aug 2013 77 21 74 5 +16 58.0 Jul 2013 77 22 71 7 +15 57.5 Jun 2013 76 20 72 8 +12 56.0 May 2013 75 16 77 7 +9 54.5

* The Inventories, Customers’ Inventories, Prices, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders and Imports Indexes do not meet the accepted criteria for seasonal adjustments.

Buying Policy

Average commitment lead time for Capital Expenditures increased 3 days to 124 days. Average lead time for Production Materials decreased 4 days to 59 days. Average lead time for Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Supplies decreased 1 day to 26 days.

Per cent Reporting Capital Expenditures Hand- to- Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average Days Aug 2013 28 4 15 13 24 16 124 Jul 2013 29 3 13 15 26 14 121 Jun 2013 28 3 12 14 29 14 125 May 2013 27 5 10 19 23 16 125 Production Materials Hand- to- Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average Days Aug 2013 16 37 21 20 3 3 59 Jul 2013 18 33 21 20 4 4 63 Jun 2013 16 36 23 18 4 3 60 May 2013 17 34 26 15 4 4 62 MRO Supplies Hand- to- Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average Days Aug 2013 45 39 11 4 1 0 26 Jul 2013 44 37 13 5 1 0 27 Jun 2013 46 38 12 3 1 0 25 May 2013 43 40 13 3 1 0 26

About this Report

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply managers based on information they have collected within their respective organisations. ISM makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. Use of the data is in the public domain and should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® is based on data compiled from purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Membership of the Manufacturing Business Survey Committee is diversified by NAICS, based on each industry’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP). Manufacturing Business Survey Committee responses are divided into the following NAICS code categories: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Textile Mills; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Wood Products; Paper Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Petroleum & Coal Products; Chemical Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Furniture & Related Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing (products such as medical equipment and supplies, jewelry, sporting goods, toys and office supplies).

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For each of the indicators measured (New Orders, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, Imports, Production, Supplier Deliveries, Inventories, Customers’ Inventories, Employment and Prices), this report shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of responses in the positive economic direction (higher, better and slower for Supplier Deliveries) and the negative economic direction (lower, worse and faster for Supplier Deliveries), and the diffusion index. Responses are raw data and are never changed. The diffusion index includes the per cent of positive responses plus one-half of those responding the same (considered positive).

The resulting single index number for those meeting the criteria for seasonal adjustments (PMI™, New Orders, Production, Employment and Supplier Deliveries) is then seasonally adjusted to allow for the effects of repetitive intra-year variations resulting primarily from normal differences in weather conditions, various institutional arrangements, and differences attributable to non-moveable holidays. All seasonal adjustment factors are supplied by the U.S. Department of Commerce and are subject annually to relatively minor changes when conditions warrant them. The PMI™ is a composite index based on the diffusion indexes of five of the indexes with equal weights: New Orders (seasonally adjusted), Production (seasonally adjusted), Employment (seasonally adjusted), Supplier Deliveries (seasonally adjusted), and Inventories.

Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. A PMI™ reading above 50 per cent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 per cent indicates that it is generally declining. A PMI™ in excess of 42.2 per cent, over a period of time, indicates that the overall economy, or gross domestic product (GDP), is generally expanding; below 42.2 per cent, it is generally declining. The distance from 50 per cent or 42.2 per cent is indicative of the strength of the expansion or decline. With some of the indicators within this report, ISM has indicated the departure point between expansion and decline of comparable government series, as determined by regression analysis.

The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® survey is sent out to Manufacturing Business Survey Committee respondents the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to ONLY report on information for the current month. ISM receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses in order to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM then compiles the report for release on the first business day of the following month.

The industries reporting growth, as indicated in the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® monthly report, are listed in the order of most growth to least growth. For the industries reporting contraction or decreases, those are listed in the order of the highest level of contraction/decrease to the least level of contraction/decrease.

Responses to Buying Policy reflect the per cent reporting the current month’s lead time, the approximate weighted number of days ahead for which commitments are made for Production Materials; Capital Expenditures; and Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Supplies, expressed as hand-to-mouth (five days), 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, six months (180 days), a year or more (360 days), and the weighted average number of days. These responses are raw data, never revised, and not seasonally adjusted since there is no significant seasonal pattern.

The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® is published monthly by the Institute for Supply Management™, the first supply institute in the world. Founded in 1915, ISM exists to lead and serve the supply management profession and is a highly influential and respected association in the global marketplace. ISM’s mission is to enhance the value and performance of procurement and supply chain management practitioners and their organisations worldwide. This report has been issued by the association since 1931, except for a four-year interruption during World War II.

The full text version of the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® is posted on ISM’s website at www.ism.ws on the first business day of every month after 10:10 a.m. (ET).

The next Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® featuring the September 2013 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, October 1, 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.