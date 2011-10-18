September Industrial Production RIGHT In Line With Expectations At 0.2%

UPDATE:

Kind of a meh report. Industrial production grew 0.2%, which was right in line with expectations.

August was actually revised down from 0.2% growth to 0.0%.

Capacity utilization came in at 77.4%, just below expectations of 77.5%, and just up from a revised 77.3%.

Overall, kind of a snooze.

Here’s the full announcement.

Original post: Some more data about September: This time it’s industrial production and capacity utilization, which will either confirm or undermine the idea that September was solidly better than August for the economy.

Analysts expect 0.2% growth in industrial producing, and a capacity utilization to inch up to 77.5% from 77.4% last month.

Remember, Hurricane Irene knocked out power plants for a while, so that could have some effect, as their production is factored into this umber.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.