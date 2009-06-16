Here Comes Google's Twitter Search

Google-watching blog Google Operating System posted the following image over the weekend, and said it means Google is about to launch a microblogging search engine to compete with search.twitter.com, Tweetfind and Twingly.



What this looks like to us is the explainer text Google will link to when it begins to incorporate Twitter and other microblog platforms into its universal search results. So yes, we think it’s evidence that Google is soon going to make a bigger deal out of searching through Twitter.

Of course, we already knew this.

In May, Marissa Mayer said: “We are interested in being able to offer, for example, micro-blogging and micro-messaging in our search.”

During the same month, Larry Page told the Reuters conference:

“I have always thought we needed to index the web every second to allow real time search. At first, my team laughed and did not believe me. With Twitter, now they know they have to do it. Not everybody needs sub-second indexing but people are getting pretty excited about realtime.”

Finally, in April, Google CEO Eric Schmidt said that for Twitter, selling search ads would be “a logical strategy for them to pursue and something that we would be very happy to pursue with them and all other players in that space.”

