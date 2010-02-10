Here Comes Google's Big Announcement!

Google will announce new “social” features and products at 1 P.M. EST today. Everyone’s characterising them as new competitors to Facebook and Twitter.
Be sure to check back with us to find out! We’ll be covering the announcement live.
In the meantime, catch-up on the coverage:
Enough, Google — Just Buy Twitter Already
Google Launching Twitter-Killer For Gmail!
Google And Twitter Sign Search Deal
10 Things Twitter’s Stolen Docs Taught Us
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.